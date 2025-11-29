<p class="bodytext">Love can make the world a better place, it can also become the root cause for destruction when it gets out of hand, and love in this movie is so convoluted that it leaves you short of words.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shankar (Dhanush) is an angry young man who makes the college shudder with his presence and does not give a damn about authority. Mukri (Kriti Sanon) is a PhD aspirant whose thesis is about how anger can be eliminated. For her, Shankar is the perfect guinea pig who she can showcase to get her thesis approved, while for Shankar she is the perfect woman to fall in love with.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The first half of the movie shows great chemistry between the two, even as Shankar vows to prove to Mukti and her dad, an IAS officer, that he will go to any lengths to have her hand. After toiling for three years and completing the task assigned by her father, Shankar returns to the engagement of his beloved, losing control and going back to his old ways.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Logic takes a back seat. When he leaves her, his departing words make her realise her love for him and she then goes on a downward spiral. Fate brings them together, and Shankar keeps his promise to her again.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The second half is slow and excruciating at times, with the climax leaving little to the imagination. Win or lose, love in this movie will surely make you think twice.</p>