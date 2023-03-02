Hike in LPG price worries hotel industry, auto drivers

Domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across the country saw a hike of Rs 50 and Rs 350.5 per unit, respectively, effective from March 1.

Several groups in the city have expressed concerns about their businesses being affected due to the price hike.

P C Rao, president, Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA), said that the hike in commercial gas prices is “very abnormal and comes as a big blow to the hotel industry”.

He plans on meeting Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri along with BBHA members to present their demands.

“We are meeting the Union Minister and the secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 16 or 17. We have two demands — reduce the GST on commercial gas from 18 per cent to 5 per cent and bring back the discount that existed on commercial gas.”

Auto-rickshaw drivers said they have to cough up the extra amount to make ends meet.

C Sampath, general secretary, Adarsha Auto and Taxi Drivers Union, said that the Rs 6 hike in gas is quite steep for auto drivers.

“Prices have gone up from Rs 62.57 to Rs 68.92 per litre. This is terrible for auto-rickshaw drivers who are already struggling.”