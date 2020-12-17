'India is key to Wistron's global plans, working with Karnataka govt to resume ops'

Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited has said that India is key to its global plans and it is committed to making electronic manufacturing succeed in the country.

"We look to expand our presence in this very important market as we go forward," Sudipto Gupta, managing director, Innovation Business Group, Wistron Smart Devices, said in a letter to the state government.

Stating that the company is deeply distressed by the recent incidents that took place at the Narasapura plant in Kolar, he said the company had appreciated the support received from the government.

"We are working closely with the state government to ensure such incidents do not recur and support the police investigations," Gupta said.

He added: "We bring the best of practices worldwide to our plant and operations and want to protect workers' interests. We will work together with the state government to ensure plant operations are resumed at the earliest."

He also thanked the state administration for their support in ensuring the safety of the project and people. "We are optimistic about our future in the state," he said.