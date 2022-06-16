KIA's second terminal opening likely in October

Facing frequent congestion issues currently, the launch of the new terminal could dramatically alter the passenger flow dynamics at KIA

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 01:21 ist

The first phase of Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is likely to be operationalised in the final quarter of this year. It could be as early as the first week of October, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving his consent to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Facing frequent congestion issues currently, the launch of the new terminal could dramatically alter the passenger flow dynamics at KIA. The first phase alone will boost the airport's capacity by another 25 million passengers per annum (mppa). This will increase by another 20 million when the second phase of T2 is commissioned.

The first phase will add 2.55 lakh sqm to the airport's terminal built-up area, and the second phase, on completion will have a built-up area of 4.5 lakh sqm. T2's completion deadline was extended due to the pandemic delays and the flight of labourers.

