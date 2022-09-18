Lokayukta FIR against BSY, Vijayendra in Rs 567-cr BDA tender case

The Lokayukta police on Friday registered an FIR against former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, his son and state BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra and co-operation minister T Somashekar in connection with a tender floated by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in 2017.

The FIR was registered following a direction from a special court under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

The tender pertains to the construction of one BHK and 3BHK flats at Konadasapura in Bidarahalli hobli.

Others named in the FIR include Yediyurappa’s grandson Shashidhar Maradi, sons-in-law Sanjay Sree and Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi, IAS officer J C Prakash, who was BDA commissioner when the irregularities took place, and three more persons.

According to the FIR, some of the accused took kickbacks to the tune of Rs 12 crore, which was routed through ‘shell companies owned by the other accused. The money changed hands when Yediyurappa was the CM.

The court had directed for the registration of an FIR based on a private complaint by Abraham TJ, a social worker. Abraham had approached the court after the erstwhile Anti-Corruption Bureau refused to register an FIR against the accused persons in 2020.

According to the FIR, the BDA issued a tender notification for the Rs 567 crore Phase I of the Konadasapura project on October 11, 2017. The BDA entrusted the work of constructing the flats to M/s Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt Ltd, owned by Chandrakanth Ramalingam, who is also an accused in the case.

Somashekar, who was appointed as chairman of the BDA on January 10, 2019, allegedly used his influence to get the letter of acceptance issued to the company on April 22. The work order was issued on June 24, 2019.

Prakash, who was appointed as the Commissioner of BDA on July 5, 2019, allegedly demanded Rs 12 crore as bribe to give permission to start the construction on behalf of BSY and his son Vijayendra.

The said amount was given to K Ravi, another accused in the case, in cash on instructions from Vijayendra, the FIR states. Though Prakash collected the money, the same is said to have not reached Yediyurappa, the FIR alleges.

The FIR also refers to Chandrakanth paying bribe to Maradi to get his files pending in the government expeditiously cleared. The bribe delivered is said to be around Rs 12.5 crore.

It also cites WhatsApp messages to mention that the bribe was paid to ‘shell companies’ M/s. Rajgharana Sales Pvt Ltd, M/s Navtech Creation Pvt Ltd, M/s Gannayak Commodities Trade Pvt Ltd, M/s Jagadamba Commosales Pvt Ltd, M/s Remac Distributors Pvt Ltd, M/s Sakambari Merchants Pvt Ltd and M/s. Strategic Vincon Pvt Ltd. Further investigation is on in the case.