Loud sound in Bengaluru neither tremor nor earthquake: Karnataka natural disaster monitor

  • Nov 26 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 14:21 ist
The loud sound heard in several parts of Bengaluru on Friday at noon was not due to vibrations caused by an earthquake or tremor, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said. 

Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am – 12.15 pm, a statement issued by KSNDMC Director said.

"The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor/earthquake,” the natural disaster monitor added. 

Bengalureans took to social media to report a loud sound with some speculating that it is a sonic boom. 

