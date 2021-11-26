Loud sound in Bengaluru neither tremor nor earthquake: Karnataka natural disaster monitor

The loud sound heard in several parts of Bengaluru on Friday at noon was not due to vibrations caused by an earthquake or tremor, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said.

Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am – 12.15 pm, a statement issued by KSNDMC Director said.

The loud Bengaluru sound was not an earthquake, says @KarnatakaSNDMC. pic.twitter.com/c1jncrgb35 — Bharath Joshi (@bharathjoshi) November 26, 2021

"The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor/earthquake,” the natural disaster monitor added.

Bengalureans took to social media to report a loud sound with some speculating that it is a sonic boom.

