Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Be part of efforts for developed, self-reliant India: PM Modi on first day of Navaratri

The prime minister wished people good fortune and health during the festive period.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 04:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 04:00 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNavratri

Follow us on :

Follow Us