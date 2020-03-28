Malayali youth involved in Kabul attack was in Bengaluru for a year

A Malayali youth who was reportedly a suicide bomber in a gurdwara in Afghanistan was suspected to have spent some time in Bengaluru as well.

Kerala police sources confirmed that Kasargod native Mohsin, 29, was the one said to be involved in the Kabul incident on Wednesday. However, he was not much in the radar of security agencies in Kerala as he joined the IS from Dubai in 2018.

According to sources in Kerala police, after completing twelfth-standard education at Thrikarippur in Kasargod, he spent about a year in Bengaluru. Later he worked in an oil firm in Dubai, went to Malaysia where his parents were working and worked in a hotel there and returned to India in 2016. Afterwards he also worked in Saudi Arabia for some time and returned to Kerala. After spending around four months here he went to Dubai in 2018.

"We had no information of any extremist activities or connection of the Mohsin while in Kerala," said a senior official.

The police have so far obtained details of around 100 Malayali joining IS and over a dozen being killed in encounters. Two Malayali women who accompanied their husbands to cross borders and join IS had recently expressed their regrets and wished to return to India.