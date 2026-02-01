<p>Varanasi: An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo</a> Airlines aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here on Sunday following information about a bomb on board, police said.</p><p>According to Phulpur-Babatpur police, a note claiming that there was a bomb in the aircraft was found written on a piece of paper, triggering an alert.</p>.Kuwait-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat.<p>The aircraft was carrying over 200 passengers from Hyderabad to Varanasi, police said, adding that upon receiving the information, it made an emergency landing at the Babatpur airport.</p><p>Security agencies, including the CISF, bomb disposal squad, fire brigade and police personnel, rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough check of passengers and the aircraft according to standard security protocol, police said.</p><p>Airport officials said security agencies are conducting further investigations into the incident.</p>