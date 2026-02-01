Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

IndiGo aircraft makes emergency landing in Varanasi after information of bomb on board

According to Phulpur-Babatpur police, a note claiming that there was a bomb in the aircraft was found written on a piece of paper, triggering an alert.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 18:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 18:22 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiBomb threatIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us