Metro pillar case: HC notices BMRCL on plea seeking Rs 10 crore compensation

The high court has ordered notice to the state government, BMRCL and others in a petition seeking Rs 10 crore as compensation for the death of a software engineer and her child after the staging column of the metro pillar collapsed on them near the HBR Layout work site.

The petition was filed by Lohitkumar V Sulakhe.

The incident took place on January 10, 2023, when Lohitkumar’s wife Tejaswini Sulakhe and son Vihaan, both wearing helmets, were on a motorcycle on Nagawara Ring Road.

The petitioner claimed that it was unusual that the pier cage reinforcement fell and the same is due to negligence on the part of BMRCL and the contractors engaged by them.

According to the petitioner, the BMRCL sent a communication on July 24, 2023, indicating that they would give Rs 20 lakh as compensation/relief.

The petitioner contended that the amount offered by BMRCL is inadequate as his wife was only 28 years and earning Rs 75,748 per month.

“If we assume that she would have retired at 60 years of age, the total amount would have amounted to Rs 4,99,20,000, which is just a tentative amount excluding the pay rise, bonus and promotions,” the petitioner said.