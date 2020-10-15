Namma Metro softens stance, allows smart card users to reclaim 'lost' recharge amount

Following widespread opposition by commuters, Namma Metro has softened its stance on recharge rules and allowed commuters to claim the top-up amount lost due to delay in use of smart cards.

Resuming operations on September 7, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had said that passengers who recharge their smart cards online but fail to use the next seven days are bound to lose their money.

The sudden change in recharge policy had angered many commuters who questioned the rationality of the rule during the hardship brought by the raging pandemic.

In a release, BMRCL on Thursday said that passengers who fail to use the smart card within seven days can now get their amount restored at the customer care centres within 60 days of the recharge. The amount will be credited to the card which then can be used for travel.

"Customers may note that if they fail to present their smart cards and get the top-up transactions completed by presenting the cards at metro stations within 60 days from the date of payment initiation, such transactions will get lapsed," the release said.

However, the corporation urged the passengers to use the card within seven days and avoid going to the customer care as it increases the chances of social contact and spread of Covid-19.