New bus fares start from Rs 5 as BMTC tweaks rule after flak 

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 25 2020, 14:31 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 14:31 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH File photo)

Following complaints received from the economically weaker sections over its costly bus passes, the BMTC has reduced the bus fares with effect from Tuesday and revoked the rule that made passes mandatory.

As per the new 'flat fare' chart, passengers can travel up to 2 km by paying Rs 5, Rs 10 for a ride up to 4 km, Rs 15 for 5 to 6 km and so on with Rs 30 as maximum fare for travelling up to 41 km and beyond.

"In view of the public demand, a proposal was sent to the government for the introduction of a flat fare system and the same was approved. Preparedness is made for implementing (the flat fares) with effect from May 26," the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said in a release.

The corporation had attracted criticism for its earlier decision to make daily, weekly and monthly passes compulsory to avail city bus services, with passengers complaining that they cannot spend Rs 70 for daily passes to travel for short distances.

Officials had said that the pass was introduced as a measure to avoid cash transactions that may spread COVID-19 and ensure social distance within the buses.

With the new rule in place, the corporation appealed to the public not to crowd the buses. "Passengers will need to provide the exact amount while travelling. For the safety of the public, all passengers have to compulsorily wear masks," it added.



                   New fare chart
DistanceFare
Up to 2 kmRs 5
Between 3 km to 4 kmRs 10
Between 5 km to 6 kmRs 15
Between 7 km to 14 kmRs 20
Between 15 km to 40 kmRs 25
Above 41 km Rs 30Rs 30

