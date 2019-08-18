New train on Bengaluru-Belagavi route from Nov

The superfast daily train introduced as a temporary measure between Bengaluru and Belagavi will be regularised with the government directing the railway authorities to regularise the service from November 1.

The decision came following directions by the Minister of State for Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi, who reviewed the occupancy of the train. In view of high patronisation, the minister had told the railway officials to regularise it.

"The occupancy of the train was more than 100% in sleeper class and more than 92% in 2AC/3AC. On Saturday and Sunday occupancy is 100% in all classes," SWR said in a release.

With the regularisation, the number of the Belagavi – KSR Bengaluru – Belagavi Superfast Express will change. The new number 20654/20653 will come into effect from November 1.

The train from Bengaluru (20653) will leave the city at 9 pm and arrive at Belagavi at 7 am the next day. On the return route, the train will depart Belagavi (20654) at 9 pm and reach Bengaluru at 7 am.

The train will have stoppages at Yashwantpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davangere, Hubballi and Dharwad.