Night curfew tightened in Bengaluru with new guidelines

With the fresh and more intense night curfew from the government coming into effect, police have shut down major roads, flyovers and main traffic circles across the state.

They are only allowing essential supply vehicles to go through, as the government extended the nightly restrictions first imposed on a few towns to the whole state from Wednesday till May 4.

Further to the government orders, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1) of CrPC banning gathering of more than four people in public places barring bus terminals, metro and railway stations and airports.

Orders were also issued stopping all movements and activities mentioned in the government Covid-19 guidelines on Tuesday.

Read: Night curfew comes into effect in Tamil Nadu

Anyone violating the Covid-19 rules are liable for prosecution under various sections of the Disaster Management Act, IPC and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.

Pant said if anyone is adversely affected by the prohibitory orders, they can file an appeal to modify or cancel the rules before the state government or the police.

Bengaluru City police barricaded major roads and flyovers to prevent unnecessary vehicular movements. Several major roads such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Double Road, Richmond Street, KG Road, Hosur Road, Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road wore a deserted look.

Commercial establishments and malls are shutting shop by 8 pm to comply with the regulations. Policemen have been deployed at major junctions to oversee the curfew orders, besides intensely patrolling the city.