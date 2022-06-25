Now, check maps of all 243 wards at Palike offices

Starting Saturday, the BBMP will display the maps and new boundaries of the 243 wards at its head office as well as the eight zonal offices.

Residents can file objections or suggestions to the draft delimitation by post or in person at the office of the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department (UDD).

Speaking to reporters, Tushar Girinath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP, said the joint commissioners of all zones had been directed to provide the information related to wards in their offices. “Since the boundaries of 198 wards have been changed, we will not be providing information on the delimited wards in the ward offices,” he said.

The civic body is also readying a new website with complete details of all 243 wards, including population and size of the ward in square kilometres. He clarified that the BBMP’s zonal offices do not have the authority to receive objections and suggestions on the delimited wards.

That the feedback should be submitted only at the Vikasa Soudha may keep many residents out of the consultation process.

Going by the initial feedback received from some resident welfare associations, it looks like political leaders did not strongly influence the redrawing of ward boundaries. For example, Kasturinagar Layout, which consists of around 3,500 houses, has been brought under two different wards by being divided into half.

Ideally, a resident said, the area should have been brought under one ward to ensure ease of governance. “Around 50% of the houses are now brought under CV Raman Nagar and the remaining portion has been moved to the Lal Bahadur ward. This will cause permanent inconvenience to residents,” said Venugopal Rai, president of Kasturinagar Residents Welfare Association.