Omisure fails to detect 40% of samples with Omicron sub-variant: Study

As part of an ICMR-commissioned study to test an indigenously developed Omisure kit, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital found that an Omicron sub-variant of Covid-19 was not detected in 30-40% of samples.

The state-run hospital was made the nodal centre for the treatment of Omicron patients and other Covid patients in the third wave in the state.

The test was conducted from January 15 to 31. "Only our centre was selected from the south for testing the Omisure kit,” said a hospital source. The hospital submitted the result on February 3.

The ICMR gave two kits to the hospital. It tested all admissions in the period mentioned. "They realised that the kit may not be sufficient since it wasn’t detecting the Omicron sub-variant BA.2," the source said. "There is almost 30-40% failure. The manufacturer has now come out with a new probe, which has been added to the kit."

The same samples will be tested with the modified kit to see if it catches BA.2. The ICMR has collected 1,000 samples from seven to eight centres to cross-check with genomic sequencing. “The old kits are of no use since we are missing several cases when using it,” the source added.

The source also revealed that some Covid samples had both Delta and Omicron variants. "We screened 100 people, out of which 30 were positive and three or four had dual infections."

As per the state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, five lakh Omisure tests cost Rs 10 crore plus taxes (Rs 200 plus taxes per test). According to the state health commissioner, a proposal has already been sent to the government to purchase a minimum number of Omisure kits, especially for use on international passengers at the airport.

Tata MD, the Omisure manufacturer, said it has submitted an upgraded version of the kit that will detect the BA.2 variant to the ICMR for evaluation.

"ICMR reached out to Tata MD on January 28 and flagged that very recently the BA.2 lineage is further mutating rapidly. This mutation is different from the original BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. Its implications on the performance of Omisure are being monitored on a daily basis and will be upgraded as and when necessary," the company said.

