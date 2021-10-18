'Pothole Amma' in Bengaluru gets more following

The frustration over bad roads is driving more people to "worship" Pothole Amma in a bid to placate her to spare citizens' lives.

Questioning the quality of roads, on which the state government claims to have spent a whopping Rs 20,000 crore in the last few years, an obscure political party called the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti did puja on potholes in all the eight BBMP zones on Sunday, with its workers praying for the safety of road users.

"Despite a high court order, BBMP officials are yet to wake up and fill up the potholes. Citizens should be able to travel on city roads without fearing accidents," the party said in a statement.

On Ayudha Puja, activists and alumni from the B.Clip (Programme by the Bangalore Political Action Committee) "worshipped" the 'Pothole Amma' near Chalukya junction.

Anand Begur, a group member, had said they tried black humour to draw the authorities' attention to the problem.

