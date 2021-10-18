'Pothole Amma' in Bengaluru gets more following

'Pothole Amma' in Bengaluru gets more following

On Ayudha Puja, activists and alumni from the B.Clip "worshipped" the 'Pothole Amma' near Chalukya junction

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2021, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 04:35 ist

The frustration over bad roads is driving more people to "worship" Pothole Amma in a bid to placate her to spare citizens' lives. 

Questioning the quality of roads, on which the state government claims to have spent a whopping Rs 20,000 crore in the last few years, an obscure political party called the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti did puja on potholes in all the eight BBMP zones on Sunday, with its workers praying for the safety of road users. 

"Despite a high court order, BBMP officials are yet to wake up and fill up the potholes. Citizens should be able to travel on city roads without fearing accidents," the party said in a statement. 

On Ayudha Puja, activists and alumni from the B.Clip (Programme by the Bangalore Political Action Committee) "worshipped" the 'Pothole Amma' near Chalukya junction.

Anand Begur, a group member, had said they tried black humour to draw the authorities' attention to the problem. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Pothole
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
India News

What's Brewing

Draft 'Asterix' story revealed by author's daughter

Draft 'Asterix' story revealed by author's daughter

How Sanjeev Kumar got his screen name

How Sanjeev Kumar got his screen name

Do it for Kohli: Raina's message to India T20 WC squad

Do it for Kohli: Raina's message to India T20 WC squad

Russia crew back after filming first movie in space

Russia crew back after filming first movie in space

Why are heart ailments more prevalent in young adults?

Why are heart ailments more prevalent in young adults?

 