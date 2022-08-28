Prostate cancer second-most common cancer in urban India: Experts

Prostate cancer is now the second-most common cancer in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Pune, said uro-oncology experts at the annual conference of the Society of Genitourinary Oncologists (SOGO).

Until a few years ago, prostate cancer was only the fourth most common type of cancer.

Speaking at the event, Dr Raghunath S K of HCG Cancer Hospital said, “Prostate cancer is more common in urban rather than rural populations, and its incidence is increasing further in cities. In India, 65 per cent of prostate cancer patients die from the disease, compared to 12% in Australia and US, due to lack of awareness and late detection.”

Urinary tract cancers accounting for 15-20 per cent of all cancers in the country and affecting more men than women. Dr Raghunath said the rise in cases is because of lifestyle factors like food habits, stress, and pollution, along with exposure to chemicals.

Over 300 doctors across the country are attending the three-day conference organised by SOGO and Global Health Academy.