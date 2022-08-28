Prostate cancer 2nd-most common cancer in urban India

Prostate cancer second-most common cancer in urban India: Experts

Until a few years ago, prostate cancer was only the fourth most common type of cancer

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 28 2022, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 04:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Prostate cancer is now the second-most common cancer in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Pune, said uro-oncology experts at the annual conference of the Society of Genitourinary Oncologists (SOGO).

Until a few years ago, prostate cancer was only the fourth most common type of cancer.

Speaking at the event, Dr Raghunath S K of HCG Cancer Hospital said, “Prostate cancer is more common in urban rather than rural populations, and its incidence is increasing further in cities. In India, 65 per cent of prostate cancer patients die from the disease, compared to 12% in Australia and US, due to lack of awareness and late detection.”

Also Read | This is not the monkeypox doctors thought they knew

Urinary tract cancers accounting for 15-20 per cent of all cancers in the country and affecting more men than women. Dr Raghunath said the rise in cases is because of lifestyle factors like food habits, stress, and pollution, along with exposure to chemicals.

Over 300 doctors across the country are attending the three-day conference organised by SOGO and Global Health Academy.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Bengaluru
Delhi
Pune
health
India News

What's Brewing

India celebrates as Durga Puja makes to the UNESCO list

India celebrates as Durga Puja makes to the UNESCO list

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

How to pair Indian food with wines

How to pair Indian food with wines

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

 