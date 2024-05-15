'Very sorry state of affairs': SC slams Uttarakhand for 'lackadaisical' approach in controlling forest fires, calls chief secretary

New Delhi: Slamming the Uttarakhand government for its "lackadaisical" approach in controlling forest fires, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the state's chief secretary to personally present himself before it on May 17 to give explanation, including on utilisation of funds and vacancies in forest department.

Terming it a "very sorry state of affairs", the apex court said the state was just trying to find some excuse or the other.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai directed that the staff and vehicles of the forest departments of states shall not be requisitioned for election purposes or any other purposes like the 'Char Dham Yatra'.

"We are at pains to say that the approach of state of Uttarakhand in controlling the fires is, to say the least, lackadaisical. Though action plans have been prepared and finalised, no steps are being taken for implementation of the same," said the bench, also comprising Justices S V N Bhatti and Sandeep Mehta.