Quarantine breach: BBMP issues show-cause notice to hotel

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a show-cause notice to Shangri-La hotel in Vasanthnagar over its failure to keep the 66-year-old South African traveller, India’s first Omicron patient, in quarantine though he was Covid positive.

The notice, a copy of which was accessed by DH, said, “A declared Covid-19 positive patient, who had travelled from South Africa to Bengaluru and had tested positive with the sample collected at the Bengaluru Airport was isolated at your facility on November 20. It was informed by the medical officer of BBMP to the hotel authorities and to the patient that he shall remain under isolation for the next 14 days,” the notice said.

“However, your hotel has violated the same and allowed the Covid-19 positive patient to travel out of your facility on November 25 for a meeting, and further to check out of the facility on November 27, both without informing BBMP officials. This is a violation of Covid-19 protocols and action may be initiated under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 and Disaster Management Act 2005.

We seek your explanation to the same within 24 hours of receiving this notice, failing which strict action shall be initiated under DMA 2005 and KEDO 2020,” the notice read.

Asked whether it was the BBMP’s responsibility to enforce institutional quarantine or the hotel’s BBMP Chief Health Officer, Public Health, Dr Balasundar SA told DH, that it may be the civic body’s responsibility to enforce quarantine but the hotel authorities were informed of the Covid positive status of the passenger. “They should have at least informed our officials when he left the hotel for the meeting during his stay, and after that checked out to catch a flight.”

A nodal officer with the BBMP, told DH, “He may have left the country. But his 24 positive contacts are what concern us. They can still be carriers despite being asymptomatic. He went for an office meeting in Bommasandra on November 25 where he generated six contacts. But they’re all negative. We have even traced the cab he took to the airport on November 27 at half-past-midnight.”

A spokesperson of the hotel said that they were conducting an investigation and hence were unable to share details at this point.

“The hotel remains committed to providing a safe environment for all through Shangri-La Cares, the group’s global safety programme. Shangri-La has followed recommendations laid out by the World Health Organization or more stringent local directives where appropriate, to ensure its operational protocols are comprehensive. The health and safety of our guests and colleagues is of the utmost priority,” the hotel spokesperson said.