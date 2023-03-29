Rama Navami: BBMP orders closure of meat shops on March 30

Slaughterhouses and meat shops in the city will remain closed on March 30, on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.
The BBMP has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat on the day. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's animal husbandry division has issued the order.
According to data from the BBMP, the city has nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses.
