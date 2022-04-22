Start filling potholes immediately, Karnataka HC tells Python machine operator

The Karnataka High Court has asked American Road Technology and Solutions Pvt Ltd to start filling potholes immediately, according to the BBMP’s April 20 work order.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi was informed that Package-A has been awarded to the company covering a 182-km stretch of major roads and other roads in Bengaluru’s West Zone. The company operates the pothole-filling machine Python.

During the hearing, senior advocates appearing for the company pointed out that the BBMP has quoted rates much below the Public Works Department’s (PWD) prescribed rate for pothole-filling using machines, arguing that the company is entitled for the PWD rates.

Rates prescribed by the PWD for pothole works using machines has been submitted as Rs 1,249 per hour, while advocates representing the BBMP countered by saying the PWD-prescribed rate would only apply in emergency circumstances and not when issuing a tender.

The bench asked the BBMP Chief Commissioner to reconsider rates fixed for pothole-filling using machines.

“We are of the considered view that respondent 11 (the company) shall immediately start the work of repair of potholes as per the work order (Package-A) dated April 20, 2022 on the major roads. The BBMP Chief Commissioner is directed to reconsider the rate at which the payment for the repair of potholes by the Python machine is to be made by taking into consideration the schedule of rates fixed by the Government of Karnataka for PWD, including the schedule of rate placed before the court which prescribes the pothole-repair machine rate as Rs 1,249 per hour,” the court said.

The court asked BBMP to place its decision on record by the next hearing on May 31.

