Surprise check on private buses in Bengaluru over exorbitant fares

The transport department on Friday checked a few private buses and fined them for overcharging passengers.
Department officials split into 10 teams and conducted checks on various buses in different parts of the city. Passengers have been complaining about private buses doubling fares during the festival and holiday season.
The department held a meeting on Thursday to inform bus operators about the need to follow fare rules.
On Friday, officials said surprise checks were conducted at Ananda Rao Circle, Majestic, Race Course Road, Kalasipalya, Mysore Road, Nagasandra, Madiwala and Hosur Road, Hoskote toll, Devanahalli toll and Doddaballapur Road.
K T Halaswamy, Joint Commissioner of Transport, said bus operators continued to violate fare rules despite warnings. “Some have been charging double the normal fare during the festival season," he said. "During today's inspection, we found many collecting exorbitant fares. We have imposed penalties."
