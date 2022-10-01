Surprise check on private buses over exorbitant fares

Surprise check on private buses in Bengaluru over exorbitant fares

The department held a meeting on Thursday to inform bus operators about the need to follow fare rules

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 01 2022, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 01:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The transport department on Friday checked a few private buses and fined them for overcharging passengers.

Department officials split into 10 teams and conducted checks on various buses in different parts of the city. Passengers have been complaining about private buses doubling fares during the festival and holiday season.

The department held a meeting on Thursday to inform bus operators about the need to follow fare rules.

On Friday, officials said surprise checks were conducted at Ananda Rao Circle, Majestic, Race Course Road, Kalasipalya, Mysore Road, Nagasandra, Madiwala and Hosur Road, Hoskote toll, Devanahalli toll and Doddaballapur Road.

K T Halaswamy, Joint Commissioner of Transport, said bus operators continued to violate fare rules despite warnings. “Some have been charging double the normal fare during the festival season," he said. "During today's inspection, we found many collecting exorbitant fares. We have imposed penalties."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Buses
Public Transport

What's Brewing

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

 