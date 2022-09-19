Take action to prevent flooding, JP Nagar residents urge BBMP chief

'Prevent flooding': JP Nagar residents to BBMP chief

Residents also pointed to faulty designs of the shoulder drains in a few places that caused the back flow of water

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 19 2022, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 00:26 ist

Residents of JP Nagar 4th Phase have said the poor condition of stormwater drains in their area has resulted in frequent flooding.

Writing to the BBMP Chief Commissioner, members of Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) JP Nagar 4th Phase urged officials to desilt drains in the area to stop flooding.

“Between Dollars Colony and Bannerghatta Road, the rajakaluve has been narrowed down from 30 feet to 8 feet, obstructing the flow of water. Similarly, near Ranka Colony, the SWD has been covered by a road, making it impossible to take up desilting works,” the letter stated.

“We were also informed that Rs 10 crore has been approved for the construction of a parallel drain. However, we have not seen much progress in this regard and hence, we want the officials to expedite the work,” a resident said.

Bengaluru news
floods
India News
JP Nagar

