Traffic to be diverted for railway underpass work at Pulakeshinagar

The Railways is taking up work of laying two extra lines near Clarence junction in Pulakeshinagar, restricting the movement of motor vehicles at the junction as well as Pottery Road and Mosque Road.

Police are working on diversions to facilitate smoother traffic movement.

The work below the railway underpass bridge will begin on August 25. It is expected to be completed in eight months.

There are two railway lines at present. With two more lines to be built, the existing railway bridge will be demolished. After completion of the work of laying the railway lines, the bridge will be rebuilt and only after which movement of vehicles will be allowed over it.

Which road to take

Motorists coming from Netaji Road and heading towards Hennur and Lingarajapuram have to move on MM Road-Lazar Road - take left turn near Pulakeshinagar traffic police station - pass the railway underbridge - Pottery Road - take right turn at Hennur junction

Motorists from Netaji Road heading towards ITC and Banasawadi have to move on MM Road - Lazar Road - take left turn near Pulakeshinagar traffic police station - pass the railway under bridge - take U turn on Pottery Road - head towards ITC and Banasawadi

Motorists from Mosque Road heading towards Hennur and Lingarajapuram have to take right turn at Mosque Circle - MM Road - Lazar Road - take left turn near Pulakeshinagar traffic police station - pass the railway underbridge - Pottery Road - take right turn at Hennur junction and go to Hennur and Lingarajapuram

Motorists from Mosque Road heading towards ITC and Banasawadi have to take right turn at Mosque Circle - move on MM Road - Lazar Road - take left turn near Pulakeshinagar traffic police station - pass the railway under bridge - take U turn on Pottery Road - head towards ITC and Banasawadi

Motorists from Coles Road heading towards ITC and Banasawadi have to take a left turn at Coles Road and Wheeler Road Junction - Sindhi Colony - take ITC flyover to reach ITC and Banasawadi

Motorists from Mosque Road heading towards Tannery Road and Nagawara - take left turn at Mosque Circle - MM Road - Netaji Road - take U turn at GK Vale and head towards Tannery Road and Nagawara

Motorists from MM Road heading towards Tannery Road and Nagawara - MM Road - Netaji Road - will have to take a U-turn at GK Vale and head towards Tannery Road and Nagawara.