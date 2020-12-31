Visitors should book tickets online in advance: BBP

In view of the emergence of a new strain of novel coronavirus, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has asked visitors to book tickets on its website well in advance.

The park anticipates large crowds due to the New Year’s celebrations.

“Biosecurity measures like foot dip are provided at the entry, disinfection protocol at visitors’ pathways, resting areas and stand-off barriers, and fumigation of animal enclosures are (sic) carried out regularly,” the BBP said. Covid violations will attract heavy fines, it added.