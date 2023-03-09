Wire mesh fence on SWD buffer zone permissible, BBMP tells NGT

The BBMP told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has allowed an apartment builder to construct a wire mesh fence on the 15-meter buffer zone of a stormwater drain days after razing the building’s compound wall.
The case involves SV Elegant, an apartment in Kumbena Agrahara. Following the NGT intervention, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demolished a swimming pool and other infrastructure built on the buffer zone. The builder’s plea that the wall on the buffer zone be allowed for the sake of “the safety of the apartment owners” was rejected by the tribunal.
During a hearing on Monday, a bench of justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Satyagopal Korlapati examined an affidavit filed by the builder requesting to construct an “eco-friendly mesh” along the boundary of the buffer area “to prevent intruders from illegally entering the buffer zone and to safeguard the saplings from being grazed by livestock”.
After receiving assurances from the builder that no permanent structures will be erected next to the drain, the counsel representing the BBMP stated that “this kind of wire mesh fencing is permitted to be erected in the buffer zone”.
The NGT directed the builder to maintain the buffer zone and use it solely for growing saplings and planting purposes. The NGT also directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to levy environmental compensation under the ‘polluter pays’ principle. The KSPCB indicated that the penalty had already been calculated, to which the NGT directed the board to proceed according to the rules and regulations in place.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia
Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index
How Kodavas lost their distinct identity
Women are going gray. Get over it
Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure 1st WPL win
MP fossil find throws light on croc ancestors
No Holi in over 100 villages in Uttarakhand: Here's why
Air India has the largest number of female pilots
Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'
Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi