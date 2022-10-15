World’s largest passenger plane touches down at KIA; services from Oct 30

Emirates launched its A380 services in Bengaluru, with the world’s largest passenger aircraft making a 3.40 pm touchdown on the new runway at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday.

The special Dubai-Bengaluru flight EK562, which signaled the opening of the services, carried 224 passengers. The scheduled A380 services will commence on October 30.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, said the daily services would connect Bengaluru with over 130 destinations via Dubai.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Ltd, which operates KIA, said A380’s entry to KIA was befitting the “discerning travellers” of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is the second Indian city, after Mumbai, to feature the aircraft in its schedule. Emirates’ first A380 service in India, on the Dubai-Mumbai route, was launched in 2014.

Starting on October 30, Emirates’ A380 flights will operate daily between Dubai and Bengaluru as EK568 and EK569. The flight, which leaves Dubai at 9.25 pm (local time), will arrive at Bengaluru at 2.30 am, the next day. The return flight from Bengaluru will depart from KIA at 4.30 am and arrive in Dubai at 7.10 am (local time).

Emirates is set to operate the A380 aircraft in first, business and economy classes on the Dubai-Bengaluru route. The first-class service will feature amenities, including shower spa and onboard lounge.

After a welcome ceremony attended by Minister of Cooperation S T Somasekhar, the airline organised a walk-through for guests, showcasing the interiors of its four-class A380 aircraft, which was operated for the inaugural service. The airplane has a premium economy class added to its configuration.

Kazim told DH that the airline launched the premium economy class in August and at present, has six aircraft with the feature.