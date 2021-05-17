Wadhwani Foundation announces $1 million to families impacted by Covid-19

Bengaluru-based Wadhwani Foundation (WF) announced on Monday it would donate one million dollar in grants to ten charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

These grants provide medical resources and assistance to Covid-19 patients and their families, it said in a statement.

"Combating the severe rise in Covid-19 cases and the tremendous burden on Indian families requires a comprehensive approach from as many organisations as possible," said WF's Founder and Chairman Romesh Wadhwani.