Yatnal summoned by BJP disciplinary panel: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been summoned by the party’s disciplinary committee for rabble-rousing.

"(Yatnal) has been summoned by the disciplinary committee. They will decide based on his response," Kateel told reporters.

Earlier this week, the BJP central disciplinary committee issued a notice to Yatnal, a former union minister, for criticising the Basavaraj Bommai administration over the Panchamasali Lingayat reservation. Yatnal also called Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani a "pimp".

Kateel was responding to a question over his claim that the BJP was a party of discipline.

At a party event on Friday, Kateel had criticised Congress and JD(S). "In one national party’s meetings, slippers are held in hands. In another party of father-and-sons, slippers are inside another person’s body. But, in the BJP, slippers are kept outside in peace," Kateel had said, drawing flak from Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar.

"I wasn't referring to any single leader. I said there are three parties without taking names. I said there’s one national party and one family party. Both parties have no discipline and fights have started because of tickets. I said we have disciplined workers and that's why the party is growing," Kateel said, adding that he has "immense respect" for JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

Kateel said Congress is "unfit" to be in the Opposition. "In the next election, Congress will be unfit to even become the Opposition party," he said.

Reacting to Kateel’s “slipper” statement, Shivakumar said the BJP state president has a loose tongue. “Kateel should first respond to statements made by Yatnal, Nirani, H Vishwanath and CP Yogeshwar about BJP’s affairs. Kateel has no hold on his party,” he said.