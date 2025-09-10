Blum's Flagship Inspiration Centre Comes Up in Bengaluru: A One-Stop-Hub for Premium Kitchens & Living Spaces

<p><strong>New Delhi [India], September 10: </strong>Blum opened a new hub for home design inspiration, a true ‘furniture store near me’ solution for anyone looking for quality fittings to design their furniture in Bengaluru. The Austrian furniture fittings giant launched its new Blum Inspiration Centre, Vera Enterprises, in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. This flagship store is a high-end interactive space. It goes beyond just displaying products by offering premium customer experience of Blum fittings with out-of-the-box design concepts, creative applications, and an in-house training centre, making it ideal for anyone looking for kitchen fittings near me.</p><p>The centre was officially inaugurated on September 9, 2025, by The Blum Group's Managing Director, Mr Philipp Blum, alongside the owners of Vera Enterprises, Mr Saquib Malik and Mr Nripendra Singh. The event brought prominent Blum leaders together, including Asia Pacific Regional Director Mr Maarten de Vries and India Managing Director Mr Nadeem Patni. Mr K. Gopalaiah, M.L.A. from the Mahalakshmi Layout Constituency, also graced the inaugural event as a VIP guest. Blum Inspiration Centre, Vera Enterprises, located at West of Chord Rd, next to Iskcon Temple, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru.</p><p>Blum is The World's Leading Manufacturer of Furniture Fittings: Lift, hinge, pull-out, pocket systems and motion technologies. Supported by assembly devices and digital services. With </p><p>Production sites: 8 plants in Vorarlberg, additional sites in the USA, Brazil, Poland and China</p><p>Subsidiaries and 34 representative offices worldwide, with deliveries in more than 120 markets around the globe. Blum products are available through registered dealers and distributors or by contacting their customer service line on 022 6933 0000, or .<a href="https://www.blum.com/in/en" rel="nofollow"> </a><a href="https://www.blum.com/in/" rel="nofollow">https://www.blum.com/in/en, https://instagram.com/blum_india</a><br></p> . <p>When asked about the new centre, Blum India's Managing Director, Nadeem Patni, said "You know, this day truly adds momentum to Blum's India story. This isn’t just any other store, it's our second Blum Inspiration Centre in the country, and we're so glad to bring it to Namma Bengaluru. The city has a unique energy, and to be very frank, we're grateful to our partners at Vera Enterprises for helping us create this interactive space for the entire community of architects, designers, and homeowners in Bengaluru. The fact that both our global managing director and our Asia Pacific regional director are here for this inauguration, shows that our commitment to India isn’t just for today, but for decades to come."</p><p>Mr. Maarten de Vries, who looks after Blum’s business operations for the entire Asia Pacific Region, excitedly shared “Blum India’s growth will always feel like a personal growth to me. I was a part of Blum India from 2009 to 2011, and even after I moved on to look after other Asian markets, I have been in close touch with the Indian market and customers. To see Blum succeed so much in India is genuinely something I take a lot of pride in. I also think that the concept of the Blum Inspiration Centre is truly a great way to show what we stand as a brand. I want to assure you that the extended Blum family will always stay deeply invested in the dynamic customer base of the Indian market.”</p><p>And from a local perspective, owners of Vera Enterprises, Mr Saquib Malik and Mr Nripendra Singh offered a joint statement "After several years in this business, going from one side of this city to the other, we've learned one thing for sure: you can't pull a fast one on a Bengaluru homeowner. They know what they want, and they see right through the fluff. That's why this partnership with Blum in Bengaluru is so genuine.</p><p>This new Inspiration Centre is a place for us to actually sit down, listen, and help people whether they're designers, architects or a family turn their vision into a reality. It's about making every space of premium quality, be it a kitchen or living area. We're just genuinely excited to be able to do that for Bengaluru."</p>