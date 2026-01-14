<p>The webinar, titled <strong>"Robotic, Minimally Invasive or Open Heart Surgery: Making the Right Heart Choice!,"</strong> will be broadcast live on <strong>January 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. IST.</strong> You can tune in via the <strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/" rel="nofollow">Deccan Herald website</a> (on the same page)</strong>, their official <strong>YouTube Channel (<a href="https://www.youtube.com/deccanherald" rel="nofollow">https://www.youtube.com/deccanherald</a>)</strong>, and <strong>Facebook Page (<a href="https://www.facebook.com/deccanherald" rel="nofollow">https://www.facebook.com/deccanherald</a>)</strong>.</p><p><strong>About the Webinar</strong></p><p>This session will delve into the transformative shift from procedure-driven decision-making to patient-driven planning in cardiac care. While conventional open-heart surgery remains a cornerstone of treatment, minimally invasive (MIVS) and robotic-assisted techniques are offering patients new levels of precision and personalization.</p><p>Key discussion points will include:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Addressing Clinical Gaps:</strong> How these techniques reduce surgical trauma and address patient concerns regarding pain and long recovery times.</p></li><li><p><strong>The Surgical Experience:</strong> The impact of robotic systems on surgical precision and the overall recovery experience for the patient.</p></li><li><p><strong>Long-term Outcomes:</strong> Why long-term valve function and quality of life are more critical than the size of the initial incision.</p></li><li><p><strong>Enhanced Recovery:</strong> How robotic and minimally invasive surgeries integrate with modern recovery protocols to enable faster rehabilitation.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Expert Panelists</strong></p><p>The webinar will feature a panel of distinguished experts who will share their insights on mastering these advanced surgical tools:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Dr. Tiruthani Kumaran, Senior Consultant- Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Vascular Surgery, Narayana Health Hospital Bangalore:</strong> Discussing the shift toward patient-centric planning in modern heart disease treatment.</p></li><li><p><strong>Dr. Adil, Director and Head CVTS Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Sakra World Hospital Bangalore: </strong> Exploring the clinical needs that drove the development of robotic and minimally invasive approaches.</p></li><li><p><strong>Dr. Sudarshan, Senior Consultant - Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery - Fortis Hospital Bangalore - </strong> Sharing how these technologies change the day-to-day experience for both surgeons and their patients.</p></li><li><p><strong>Dr. Arul, Senior Consultant- Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital Bangalore</strong> - Detailing how enhanced recovery pathways have reshaped post-operative care standards.</p></li></ul><p>Don't miss this opportunity to hear from leading voices in the field as they discuss the future of cardiac surgery—where success is defined by a mastery of all techniques to provide the best possible patient outcomes.</p>