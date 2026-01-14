<p>Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the United States was fragmenting the very international system which Washington helped to create by undertaking what he said was an illegal operation to topple Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and by threatening Iran with attack.</p><p>"We are talking about a gross violation of international law," Lavrov said of the US operation to capture Maduro. He added that Russia remained committed to its agreements with Venezuela, a Russian ally.</p>