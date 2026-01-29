<p>GRT Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands, continues its enduring commitment to social responsibility by supporting causes that create meaningful and lasting impact beyond business. Rooted in values of compassion, care, and community well-being, the brand has consistently believed in uplifting lives and standing by those in need.</p>.<p>As part of this commitment, GRT Jewellers has extended its support to Anandam Trust, Ambattur, Chennai, with a contribution of ₹77.50 lakhs towards the construction of a Palliative Care Centre. This initiative aims to provide comfort, dignity, and compassionate medical support to terminally ill and economically disadvantaged patients, ensuring holistic care during the most vulnerable stages of life.<br><br>The proposed Palliative Care Centre will focus on pain management, emotional support, and improving quality of life for patients and their families. Through this contribution, GRT Jewellers aims to support the creation of a space where care goes beyond treatment, offering empathy, dignity, and comfort.<br><br>Speaking about the initiative, Mr. G.R. ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanaban, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said, <em>“At GRT, we believe our responsibility goes beyond business. Being there for people when they need support the most truly matters to us. We have come to understand that palliative care is not only about treatment, but also about offering comfort, dignity, and care. That is why we decided to support Anandam Trust in creating a space that brings relief and peace to patients and their families during difficult times.”</em><br><br>Mr. G.R. Radhakrishnan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, added, <em>“The trust our customers place in us inspires every social initiative we undertake. Giving back to society is an integral part of our journey, and this association reflects our belief that businesses must contribute meaningfully to the well-being of the communities they serve.”</em><br><br>Established in 1964, GRT Jewellers has grown into one of India’s most respected jewellery houses, known for its craftsmanship, design excellence, and timeless values. With a wide range of collections across Gold, Diamonds, Platinum, Silver, and Gemstones, the brand today operates over 65 showrooms across South India and one in Singapore. Beyond jewellery, GRT Jewellers remains deeply committed to social initiatives that nurture health, hope, and humanity.</p>