Mankind gets CDSCO nod for Phase 1 clinical trials for molecule to treat autoimmune disorders

<p>New Delhi, Mankind Pharma on Monday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for a molecule under development for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders.</p>.<p>The molecule is being developed for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and alopecia.</p>.<p>Developed at the Mankind Research Centre, MKP11093 has shown strong results in preclinical studies with a promising safety and selectivity profile, the drug firm said in a statement.</p>.<p>Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Mankind Pharma, said the development of MKP11093 is a major milestone representing the company's endeavour to deliver a best-in-class JAK inhibitor that maximises therapeutic potential while addressing the safety concerns associated with conventional approaches.</p>.<p>The Phase 1 trial is expected to begin shortly and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of MKP11093 in healthy volunteers through single and multiple-ascending dose studies, the company said. </p>