Stroke Pe Rok—Recognize FAST, Act Faster

<p><strong>Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3:</strong>Every year, millions face the sudden, life-altering impact of a brain stroke. Yet despite the risks, many of us still fail to recognize the warning signs in time. Today, we aim to change that.</p><p>Every minute counts when it comes to a stroke. I’m here to share something that could change how we respond to stroke emergencies—and quite literally, save lives.</p><p>The <strong>“Stroke Pe Rok”</strong> awareness campaign focuses on recognizing stroke symptoms quickly and highlighting the life-saving potential of mechanical thrombectomy.</p><p><strong>Medical experts from Manipal Hospital, HAL—Dr. Ullas Acharya, Dr. Abha Verma, and Dr Abhishek H.R—</strong>underscore that while stroke can strike anyone at any time, rapid emergency care is paramount. They emphasize that timely intervention substantially enhances the potential for full recovery and helps prevent serious complications</p><p>But knowing how to spot a stroke can make all the difference. That’s why we emphasize the acronym <strong>F.A.S.T.:</strong></p><p><strong>F</strong>ace drooping – Does one side sag when the person smiles?</p><p><strong>A</strong>rm weakness – Is one arm unable to lift or hold steady?</p><p><strong>S</strong>peech difficulty – Are the words slurred or unclear?</p><p><strong>T</strong>ime – Call emergency services immediately.</p><p>This simple test isn’t just a quick check—it’s a race against time. The faster a stroke is recognized, the sooner a patient can receive advanced care.</p><p>And that’s where <strong>mechanical thrombectomy</strong> comes in. This remarkable procedure physically removes the clot blocking blood flow to the brain. It has been proven to dramatically improve recovery outcomes when performed promptly, often extending the window of hope beyond what traditional treatments allow.</p><p><strong>“Stroke Pe Rok”</strong> is more than just a slogan—it’s a call to action. To families, friends, and communities: understand the signs, trust the urgency, and support swift treatment options like mechanical thrombectomy.</p><p>Remember, when it comes to stroke, timing is everything. Don’t wait—watch for the signs and act without delay.</p><p><em>Issued in Public Interest by Medtronic for general information and awareness purposes only. Nothing in this video is intended as medical advice. Patients should consult their physician regarding their symptoms and medical conditions.</em></p>