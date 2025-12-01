The Emotional Reality of IVF: Why Counselling Must Be Part of Fertility Care

<p>For couples considering IVF, the emotional journey often begins long before treatment. It starts in the quiet frustration of waiting, the fear of uncertainty, and the hope that refuses to fade. By the time a couple walks into a fertility clinic, they have often already carried years of emotional exhaustion. Many arrive with more emotional fatigue than they can put into words. Their decision to choose IVF is not only a medical step but a reflection of deep courage and resilience. This emotional truth often remains unspoken, even though infertility affects an estimated 10 to 15 percent of married couples in India, which is close to 27.5 million couples. </p><p>Yet, despite how common infertility is, the emotional experience remains misunderstood. Many couples hesitate to share their struggles because they fear being judged or dismissed. In several Indian studies, more than half of infertile couples experienced moderate to severe depression or anxiety. The constant questions about why they do not have children, subtle pressure from family members, and the fear of being blamed add layers of stress that cannot be seen in any medical report. It is important to remind couples that infertility is a medical condition and not a measure of their worth. </p><p>While much attention is naturally focused on women during fertility treatment, the emotional challenges faced by men often go unrecognized. Both partners carry unique burdens that deserve understanding and support to navigate this difficult path together.<strong> </strong>This is why counselling must be considered an essential part of fertility treatment and not an optional add-on. Emotional care is not a luxury. It is a crucial form of support that strengthens a couple’s ability to move through IVF with resilience and clarity. Guidance through counselling allows couples to acknowledge this reality at their own pace and prepare themselves mentally for the journey ahead. </p><p>Within the IVF journey, the emotional bond between partners becomes a powerful source of strength. Hormonal shifts, frequent clinic visits and long periods of waiting can affect each partner differently. One may feel hopeful while the other feels overwhelmed. Honest conversations, simple acts of care and moments of quiet connection help couples stay grounded and build emotional resilience. </p><p>Beyond the couple, family dynamics heavily influence emotional wellbeing, especially in India where extended families play a strong role. When relatives offer empathetic support and respect boundaries, they help create a nurturing environment that eases anxiety and strengthens confidence. </p><p>Counselling provides a confidential space where couples can express their fears and frustrations openly. Because emotional needs evolve through every phase of fertility treatment, before, during, and after, ongoing psychological care helps patients adapt, make informed choices, and manage the inevitable emotional ups and downs. For many, counselling becomes a vital source of clarity and emotional rest.</p><p>IVF is a journey that demands strength, patience, and hope. Every scan, injection, and waiting period reflects a profound commitment to building a family. As India continues to expand access to IVF, emotional care cannot remain optional. Evidence shows that unaddressed psychological distress affects how patients cope, commit to treatment, and respond to it. Clinics that include structured counselling report better patient preparedness, smoother decision-making, and higher continuity of care. To deliver ethical and effective fertility treatment, emotional health must be integrated into the clinical process. Making counselling mandatory is an essential step toward achieving that standard. When the heart is supported, the journey becomes lighter and hope becomes stronger.</p>