IPL 2022 | KKR vs DC: SWOT Analysis

Big test for Rishabh Pant | IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis

Vedant Vashist
Vedant Vashist,
  • Apr 09 2022, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 20:01 ist
Sunil Narine (left) and Prithvi Shaw. Credit: PTI Photos

Rishabh Pant will face a big test when Delhi Capitals lock horns with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in the 19th match of this season of the IPL at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Here is our analysis:

The SWOT for KKR:

Strengths: The bowling of Umesh Yadav along with the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have been phenomenal with their economy rate of 6.37 and 4.75 respectively. The batting has been their biggest asset with a new player standing up in every match.

Weaknesses: Ajinkya Rahane Nitish Rana's string of low scores is the only weakness franchise has right now.

Opportunities: Sheldon Jackson will be an ideal replacement for Ajinkya Rahane at the top or KKR can look to open with Sam Billings and V. Iyer with Sheldon Jackson at no. 4 or 5.

Threats: Pat Cummins was not in great form against Mumbai Indians and can go for a few against DC.

The SWOT for DC:

Strengths: Otherwise, a pale shadow of the previous season, Prithvi Shaw and Mustafizur Rahman have been the only refreshing thing this season for the franchise.

Weaknesses: Rishabh Pant's struggle against spin during the middle overs was evident. Since 2018 he has gotten out 19 times and has a poor boundary percentage of 16 against spinners in the middle overs. David Warner wasn't his ideal best and looked a bit out of place in the game against LSG.

Opportunities: Ideally, either Tim Seifert or Ripal Patel should replace Rovman Powell providing DC a much more reliable batter in the fag end of the innings.

Threats: A formidable side like KKR possesses a great threat to an otherwise mediocre DC.

Impact player for KKR

Sunil Narine: Though he may not have wickets in his column to show the effect he has had on the games. But the economy rate of 4.75 portrays how effective he has been in this season. To be able to consistently give performances like this season after season is a testament to the player he is. 

Impact player for DC:

Prithvi Shaw: With a brand of cricket that only a few before him had the courage to play makes him an impactful player for DC.

Head-to-head: 30

KKR won: 16

DC won: 13

NR: 1

Sunil Narine
sports
Cricket
IPL
IPL 2022
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals

