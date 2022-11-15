Bravo, Williamson, Pooran released ahead of IPL auction

IPL giants Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday ended their hugely successful 11-year association with legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo while Sunrisers Hyderabad released star batter Kane Williamson ahead of the cash-rich league's mini auction.

Tuesday is the last date to announce the full list of players retained and released by the teams ahead of the mini auction, scheduled to be held on December 23 in Kochi.

The day started with Mumbai Indians' longstanding West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the IPL, only to be drafted as the five-time champions' batting coach.

In other big movements, Punjab Kings have released their last edition's captain Mayank Agarwal, while West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read | Pat Cummins to give IPL next year a miss amid packed international calendar

Mumbai Indians have released as many as 13 players, including Kieron Pollard, who announced retirement earlier in the day.

"It's a very tough call. As far as retention is concerned and releasing of players, you know that CSK has always been very passionate with the players, and they have also been contributing to the franchise. It becomes very difficult for us to decide while releasing the players.

"The contribution they have made to CSK will always be cherished and we know that if there is an opportunity for any of them to come back, they will be back in CSK colours," said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

As far as CSK's captaincy is concerned, Kasi made it clear that their talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the side.

"Everybody knows that Thalaiva (Dhoni) will lead the side and he will do his best and the team will do well," he said.