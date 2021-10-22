Deepika, Ranveer to bid for new IPL team: Report

The IPL bidding process has gotten much more glamorous with Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expected to bid for an IPL franchise, according to an Outlook report quoting sources.

This latest development comes close on the heels of Manchester United's owners expressing their interest to bid for one of the two new franchises, which are most likely to be set up in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. According to a report, Adani Group will be bidding for the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

The BCCI expects to raise around Rs 7,000-10,000 crore from the team bidding process slated to take place on October 25.

While the IPL bid document costs just Rs 10 lakh, the league allows only firms and consortiums with an annual turnover of Rs 3,000 crore to bid for the teams.

The base price for new IPL teams is pegged at Rs 2,000 crore.

