Discussions happening on postponement of IPL in view of coronavirus outbreak: Rajesh Tope

Threat of Coronavirus Covid-19 seems to be looming large over the IPL season 13.

The IPL commences in Mumbai on 29 March and ends on 24 May.

A statement of Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has gone viral on social media on the possible postponement of IPL matches.

"There is always a danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when people gather in large numbers. Such events can always be organised later. So discussion is on whether to postpone the IPL," Tope told reporters in Nagpur.

However, last week, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made clear that there is no change in schedule of IPL fixtures.

"“We will take all precautions. I don’t know exactly what are the extra measures. It’s only medical team which will tell us about that. The medical team is already in touch with the hospitals so that everything is available. We will do what the doctors say. They are the professionals," he was quotes saying.