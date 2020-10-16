IPL 2020 | Dinesh Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and handed over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan, hours before the IPL match against Mumbai Indians here.

Karthik told the KKR management that he wants to "focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause.

“We are fortunate to have leaders such as Dinesh Karthik, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes. We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice-captain, is willing to lead the side going forward," Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said in a statement.

Kolkata Knight Riders added that Dinesh Karthik and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament. "Although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner,” the statement said.

"On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward," the statement added.