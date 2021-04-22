IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss and opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to field against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match in Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
Playing XI:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
