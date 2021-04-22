IPL 2021: RCB win toss and opt to bowl against RR

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss and opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2021, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 19:35 ist
Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to field against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match in Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Indian Premier League
IPL 2021

