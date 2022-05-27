IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live: Patidar and du Plessis are off to a flyer

After losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will face a stern challenge against Faf du Plessis' formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates.
RCB 46/1 after 6 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike,Prasidh to bowl.
5.1 Prasidh to Patidar, no run, bouncer outside off, looks to upper cut, beaten by pace
5.2Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball on middle and off, tucked to square leg
5.3Prasidh to Patidar,FOUR!! back of a length ball around off stump, punched to the right of point
5.4Prasidh to Patidar,FOUR! back of a length outside off this time punched on the backfoot through cover
5.5Prasidh to Patidar, 1 run, bouncer around off, punched it straight to Parag at point,Dropped!
5.6Prasidh to du Plessis, no run
RCB 37/1 after 5 overs
Faf du Plessis is on strike, Trent Boult to bowl.
4.1 Boult to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball outside off, cut away to deep point
4.2Boult to Patidar, 1 run, back of a length angling away from off stump, steered to third
4.3Boult todu Plessis, 2 runs, fuller on his pads tucked away to deep square leg
4.4Boult todu Plessis,FOUR!! Back of a length sliding down the legside, swivels and gets a glove just past Sanju Samson
4.5Boult todu Plessis, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed back to bowler
4.6Boult todu Plessis,FOUR! Length ball outside off slapped wide of mid-off
RCB 25/1 after 4 overs
Prasidh Krishna to bowl, Rajat Patidar is on strike.
3.1 Prasidh to Patidar,FOUR!! short of a length outside off slashes it over slip for a four
3.2Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball outside off steered to point
3.3Prasidh to Patidar, 4 byes, 148 kmph!!length ball nips back in sharply, cuts him in half and beats diving Sanju Samson.
3.4Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball outside off stump, lets it go.
3.5Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball on the stumps defended to midwicket
3.6Prasidh to Patidar, no run
RCB 17/1 after 3 overs
Trent Boult to bowl, Faf du Plessis is on strike.
2.1 Boult to du Plessis, no run, length ball on off stump swinging in, blocks it.
2.2Boult to du Plessis, no run, length ball on off stump swinging in, blocks it again.
2.3Boult todu Plessis, no run, length ball touch fuller outside off driven to covers
2.4Boult todu Plessis,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off reaches for it and slices it over cover-point
2.5Boult todu Plessis, no run, length ball outside off driven to mid-off
2.6Boult todu Plessis, no run
RCB 13/1 after 2 overs
Prasidh Krishna to bowl, Faf du Plessis is on strike.
1.1 Prasidh to du Plessis, no run, fuller ball angling in hits the pads, sliding down the legside
1.2Prasidh to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg tucked away to fine leg
1.3Prasidh to Kohli, no run, length ball outside off lets it go.
1.4Prasidh to Kohli, no run, length ball around the fifth stump nips back in and hits him on his thigh pad.
1.5Prasidh to Kohli,OUT! Caught behind! Back of a length outside off, Virat pokes at it to steer it to third, the ball bounces a bit more, takes the outside edge, and through to Sanju Samson.
Here's Patidar.
1.6Prasidh to Patidar, 4 leg byes
RCB 8/0 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for RR, Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1 Boult to Kohli, no run, back of a length outside off, lets it go
0.2Boult to Kohli, 1 run, length ball at his hips clipped to square leg
0.3Boult to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball down the leg side tucked to fine leg
0.4Boult to Kohli, no run, length ball touch fuller hint of shaping in, lets it go on the front foot
0.5Boult to Kohli, no run, length ball on off stump pushed to point
0.6Boult to Kohli,SIX!! length ball outside off walks out and flicks it over deep midwicket
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal