IPL 2022: RCB at 34/1 after 5 overs

IPL 2022: RCB at 34/1 after 5 overs

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 30 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 15:57 ist
RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

After 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are at 34/1, with Virat Kohli (24) and Rajat Patidar (8) at the crease. Skipper Faf Du Plessis was dismissed for a duck by Pradeep Sangwan after facing just 4 deliveries.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Gujarat Titans
RCB
GT
Sports News
Cricket
IPL
IPL 2022
Indian Premier League

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

How domestic help's frustration revealed Dube's talent

How domestic help's frustration revealed Dube's talent

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Ready, teddy, splurge

Ready, teddy, splurge

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

How to keep your house cooler

How to keep your house cooler

 