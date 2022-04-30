IPL 2022: RCB at 34/1 after 5 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

After 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are at 34/1, with Virat Kohli (24) and Rajat Patidar (8) at the crease. Skipper Faf Du Plessis was dismissed for a duck by Pradeep Sangwan after facing just 4 deliveries.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

