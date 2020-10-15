Kings XI snap five-match losing streak

KL Rahul once again proved to be a thorn in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s flesh and Chris Gayle made a smashing arrival but an embattled Kings XI Punjab almost bungled up another chase before a last-ball six from Nicholas Pooran helped them complete a fine double over Virat Kohli-led side on Thursday.

The last time the two sides met at the Dubai International Stadium, Rahul had struck a scintillating century to batter the Royal Challengers. On Thursday, on a slow pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where shotmaking wasn’t easy, there were no similar fireworks but his class came to the fore as the skipper scored a measured 61 not out (49b, 1x4, 5x6) to power Punjab to an eight-wicket victory.

Gayle, 41 years old and kept in freezer for various reasons, showed why he calls himself the Universe Boss. Diving like a youngster while fielding during RCB’s innings, Gayle showed he is as brutal as he ever was, smoking a superb 53 (45b, 1x4, 5x6) much to the joy of his fans.

Rahul and Gayle joined forces after Mayank Agarwal (45, 25b, 4x4, 3x6) laid the foundation with a typically busy innings. With Punjab having self-destructed from advantageous positions often this season, Gayle and Rahul knew the onus was on them to carry the team home.

Rahul was set and chose to play sheet-anchor, playing no loose shot whatsoever. Gayle, like always, took his time to get his eye in but once he got the measure of the conditions, he exploded to knock the stuffing out of RCB. Gayle stepping on the accelerator gave Rahul the confidence too as he also pressed the nitro button when the game was delicately placed to swing it in favour of Punjab.

Rahul and Gayle looked like killing off the game by the 18th over but they left it till the final over and when Gayle was dismissed off the penultimate delivery, the equation was reduced to 1 off 1. RCB sensed an opening from nowhere but Pooran stepped out and deposited Chahal for a six. The result didn't change the positions of either teams in the table, RCB remaining on third with 10 points and KXIP at the bottom on four points.

Earlier, Kings XI spinners Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell and Ravi Bishnoi applied the chokehold on Royal Challengers in the crucial middle overs, extracting maximum purchase from a slow Dubai surface. RCB also played into KXIP’s hands in not showing intent by playing defensive cricket.

In a bid to protect AB de Villiers from leg-spinners Ashwin and Bishnoi — statistically the South African has struggled against them since 2018 — RCB kept their in-form maverick until the end. Instead RCB promoted Washington Sundar to No 4, hoping the left-hander will be able to counter the leggie better.

Even after Sundar departed while attempting to step on the pedal, RCB bizarrely promoted Shivam Dube much to everyone’s shock. De Villiers finally took guard in the 16th over but Shami bowled a sensational 17th where he scalped the South African and Kohli with smart bowling. Morris provided some last over fireworks but it was not enough for RCB.