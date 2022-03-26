New leaders in focus as CSK face KKR in opener | IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT Analysis

Season 15 of the IPL kicks off with a rematch of last year’s final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Defending champions CSK have a newly appointed captain in Ravindra Jadeja but ex-skipper MS Dhoni is still around. KKR are also at the beginning of a new era with new entrant Shreyas Iyer chosen as captain. Here's our analysis:

The SWOT for CSK

Strengths: CSK will rely on their tried and tested formula of backing experienced players as they've managed to bring back quite a few of the core of players from their winning run. Popularly known as 'Dad’s Army', CSK have repeatedly proven the critics wrong.

The team's biggest strength right now is the form of their new captain Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. While Jadeja was on top of his game with his all-round skills in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka, Ruturaj was in superb form during the domestic season. CSK will also bank on the death bowling skills of Chris Jordan and Dwayne Bravo to help them restrict the opposition.

Weaknesses: The unavailability of Deepak Chahar for a major part or most of the season is Chennai's biggest drawback. Chahar has been the 'go-to' man in the early overs and regularly provided breakthroughs in the powerplays. The lack of match practice for players like Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni is another weak link.

Opportunities: Over the years, CSK have been a team who have overcome obstacles and forged their own path. It's time to break new ground once again, this time under a new leader.

Threats: Containing the all-round ability of Dre Russ (Andre Russell) and the sublime form of captain Shreyas Iyer could prove to be real threats for the four-time champs in this encounter.

The SWOT for KKR

Strengths: The Wankhede Stadium has been a batting paradise over the years and KKR will want to use that to their advantage. Captain Shreyas Iyer has played his domestic cricket in Mumbai and knows the conditions well. KKR's pace battery can also effectively use the bounce and seam that the red Wankhede soil provides.

Weaknesses: Over the years, KKR have produced sparks of brilliance but have failed to deliver as a team in crunch situations. KKR also lack a strong wicketkeeper batter who can make an impact. They have Sheldon Jackson and Sam Billings but the two are not the types to change a game like a Jos Buttler or Jonny Bairstow can.

Opportunities: KKR will want to make a fresh start. The combination of Brendon McCullum's grit and Shreyas Iyer's calm could work wonders for the two-time champions.

Threats: The threat of injury continues to be the biggest concern for this team. The non-availability of key players for the first few matches has added to the problems.

Head-to-head stats:

Matches played: 28

CSK: 18

KKR: 9

No result: 1

Impact player for CSK:

Devon Conway: The Kiwi batter has been in the form of his life over the last few years, averaging over 50 in all three formats. His calm approach under pressure will help the team in tight matches. He could easily play as a floater in the batting order who's capable of changing the course of the match at any point.

Impact player for KKR:

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas would want to stamp his authority in his first match as KKR captain and make the most of his sublime form. His natural stroke-making ability is an asset and he seems to have added another gear to his batting. This could be the year that Shreyas scorches the batting charts.

