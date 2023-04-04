RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire season, replacement yet to be announced

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) top-order batter Rajat Patidar was on Tuesday ruled out of the entire IPL season due to an Achilles heel injury, dealing a big blow to the team.

The 29-year-old was RCB's third-highest scorer last year with 333 runs in eight matches at 55.50, including two fifties. He hit the fastest century by an Indian in IPL in the Qualifier 1.

"Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury," said RCB in a statement.

"We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet," it added.

Initially, it was thought that Patidar, who had picked up the injury prior to joining the RCB camp, would at least be available for the second half of the IPL season, but the announcement on Tuesday has added to the team's problems.

The news came at a time when Australian Josh Hazlewood, the team's second-most successful bowler with 20 wickets in 12 matches last season, has indicated that he will not be match-fit till the fourth week of April.

On Monday, RCB's England pacer Reece Topley dislocated his right shoulder while fielding during the team's eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here.