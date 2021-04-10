Rohit Sharma bats for conservation of rhinos

Rohit Sharma bats for for conservation of rhinos during IPL 2021 opener

The swashbuckling batsman sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wore shoes highlighting the "Great One-Horned Rhinoceros" during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help build awareness for the need to conserve the endangered species.

This IPL, Rohit has taken a unique approach to speak about up a cause that he has long supported – the conservation of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino.

The swashbuckling batsman sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them.

The Indian rhinoceros faces several threats, including poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from inbreeding and disease.

Defending champions MI lost the match by two wickets at the at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

