A sneak peek into Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's dreamy wedding
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao married his long time girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa in an intimate affair on November 15. After dating each other for over a decade, the two lovebirds tied the knot at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.
A sneak peek into Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's dreamy wedding
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao married his long time girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa in an intimate affair on November 15.
After dating each other for over a decade, the two lovebirds tied the knot at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.
The couple took to their respective social media handles to share the first photos from their wedding.
Patralekhaa looked resplendent in a red Sabyasachi lehenga.
While Rajkummar wore a sherwani designed by ace wedding couturier Sayasachi Mukherjee.
Farah Khan was one of the celebrities who graced the wedding.
It took almost 12 years for the couple to seal their relationship.
Congratulatory messages pour in for newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa ever since they shared their wedding pictures on social media.
News in Pics, Nov 16: Best pics from around the world
People participate in the funeral of Francisco Gaitan, mayor of the municipality of Cantarranas and candidate for re-election, in Cantarranas, 20 km east of Tegucigalpa.
Protestors demonstrate outside the Kenosha County Courthouse during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin, US.
Rainstorms lash the western Canadian province of British Columbia.
Cubans living in Colombia protest outside the Cuban Embassy in support of the protests in Havana demanding political and civil rights, in Bogota.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Samjiyon City.
A general view of the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet at Guildhall in London, Britain.
Cemetery where the Palestinian doctor Izzeldin Abuelaish's three daughters, who were killed during the 2009 war in Gaza, are buried, in the northern Gaza Strip.
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 16, 2021
Aries | You have the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 6
Taurus | Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building – up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3
Gemini | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don't be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell — and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 5
Cancer | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 2
Leo | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8
Virgo | Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 1
Libra | This is a period of transition and on a personal level, you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets — romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly,let down your defences, as romance beckons | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 9
Aquarius | Don't spend money that you really don't have. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long broken friendship | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 8
Pisces | Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind | Lucky Colour: Lilac.| Lucky Numbers: 8
National Sports Awards 2021: Neeraj Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Mithali Raj & others felicitated
Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Mithali Raj and history-making Paralympic stars shared the spotlight as sporting heroes were presented with India's sporting honour by President Ram Nath Kovind at dazzling National awards in New Delhi. Check out some pictures...
National Sports Awards 2021: Neeraj Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Mithali Raj & others felicitated
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2021 to Neeraj Chopra for Athletics, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2021 to Mithali Raj for Cricket, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
President Kovind confers Arjuna Award 2021 on Shikhar Dhawan in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Cricket, in New Delhi.
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Abhijeet Kunte at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 on Lovlina Borgohain in recognition of her outstanding achievements in boxing in New Delhi.
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 on Ravi Kumar in recognition of his outstanding achievements in wrestling in New Delhi.
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 on Sunil Chhetri in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Football in New Delhi.
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Avani Lekhara, in recognition of her outstanding achievements in Para Shooting in New Delhi.
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Manpreet Singh in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Hockey in New Delhi.
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Pramod Bhagat in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Para Badminton in New Delhi.
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Sumit Antil in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Para Athletics in New Delhi.
President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Sreejesh PR in recognition of his outstanding achievements in hockey in New Delhi.
In Pics| 10 Most polluted cities in the World
Here we take a look at the top 10 most polluted countries according to IQAir, a Switzerland-based climate group that is also a technology partner of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP).
In Pics| 10 Most polluted cities in the World
1| New Delhi, India: AQI - 460.
2| Lahore, Pakistan: AQI - 328.
3| Chengdu, China: AQI - 176.
4| Mumbai, India: AQI - 169.
5| Karachi, Pakistan: AQI - 165.
6| Kolkata, India - AQI - 165.
7| Sofia, Bulgaria: AQI - 164.
8| Dhaka, Bangladesh: AQI - 160.
9| Belgrade, Serbia: AQI - 159.
10| Jakarta, Indonesia: AQI - 158.